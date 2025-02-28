REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Belhaven project is facing pushback from the city’s planning commission over concerns about the building’s size and parking options. The developers appealed the ruling, prompting an executive session on Friday, Feb. 28.
Meanwhile, the hotel project at One Rehoboth Avenue is moving forward, but developers are currently in a meeting seeking approval to consolidate four parcels into one. Some residents, like Kevin Mackintosh, have reservations about the development.
"I'm inclined to say that if you put a great hotel in here, that's going to take away from the feel of the place," Mackintosh said.
Others, including local Dave Eck, are embracing the change.
"As long as they do a nice job, it’s cool,”" Eck said. "Although we all kind of miss the old Dolle's sign."
Also under review is the Coast Hotel’s request to add 10 more rooms to its existing 60. The hotel will return before the planning commission in April for further discussion.
With multiple hotel projects in the works, one thing is certain—there will soon be more places for visitors to check in.