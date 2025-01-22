MILFORD, Del. - At a Milford Planning Commission meeting Jan. 21, city officials unanimously approved a preliminary site plan for the Reserve at Herring Branch, a proposed 264-unit multi-family development spanning 18.46 acres along South Walnut Street.
The project includes 11 buildings with 24 units each, along with a community clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, and picnic areas. The development aligns with permitted uses within the R-3 zoning district.
Leon Scully, who lives in the Milford Ponds neighborhood directly next door has been following these plans since he moved in in 2020.
"I'm glad they cut it away and it's going to be separate," said Scully.
Tecola Gibbs-Hernandez, who lives in Milford Ponds, is also glad that the amenities will be separate for the new development.
"What is it going to bring to our neighborhood? Is it going to be violence? Is it drug affected? That is really a concern." said Gibbs-Hernandez.