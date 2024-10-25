OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is asking the public for help after a bank was robbed Friday morning.
According to police, around 9:05 a.m. a bank in the midtown area was robbed by a person in a gray hoodie and a medical mask. While police investigate, they are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect pictured here.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amy Gutowski at agutowski@oceancitymd.gov or at 410-520-5314. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted here, with case number 2024-004794.