CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Cambridge Police are investigating a bank robbery they say could be connected to similar cases in the region.
Officers say it happened around 11:12 a.m. at the M&T Bank on Sunburst Highway. A middle-aged man wearing a dark sweatshirt with colorful writing reportedly handed a note to the teller demanding money.
Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash before running to a nearby vehicle parked close to Dorchester Avenue. The car is described as a dark-colored Toyota Camry or Honda Civic with dark wheels and possibly Delaware tags.
Bank employees placed a tracking device in the stolen money, which later showed activity near Woods Road and Route 50. Officers searched the area and found a discarded bundle of cash.
Investigators believe the same suspect may be linked to recent bank robberies in Hurlock and Seaford.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.