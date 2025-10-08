Darnell Andrews

Police said Andrews is wanted in connection with a felony assault that occurred in Rehoboth Beach. (DSP)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police are asking for help from the public in locating a Millsboro man wanted on felony assault charges after a reported incident in Rehoboth Beach last week.

Troopers said they are actively looking for 43-year-old Darnell Andrews of Millsboro. Police said Andrews is wanted in connection with a felony assault that occurred in Rehoboth Beach. The assault was domestic related in the parking lot of Walmart. Attempts to reach or locate him have so far been unsuccessful. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about where Andrews might be is asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020, call 911, send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police, or submit an anonymous tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers.

