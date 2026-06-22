OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man as investigators look into a threat of arson reported near 87th Street on June 22.
According to Ocean City police, the threat was reported at about 5:54 p.m. Investigators released a photograph of the man they are seeking to identify in connection with the case.
Police the man was last seen shirtless and wearing a scarf, black pants with red-and-white logos, black high-top sneakers, sunglasses and over-the-ear headphones. According to police, he was last seen walking north on Bering Road.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the arson threat is asked to contact Cpl. C. Finch at cfinch@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 410-520-5136 or by emailing crimetips@oceancitymd.gov. Police asked that tipsters reference case number 2026-00-2143.
This comes after a fire was sparked in the dunes and fencing between 116th and 117th streets on Saturday night. The Ocean City Fire Department's Office of the Fire Marshal said the fire was caused by illegal fireworks.