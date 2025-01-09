Police seek public's help to locate Dagsboro man wanted for fraud

BETHANY BEACH Del.- The Bethany Beach Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating Dylan Crew, a 26-year-old from Dagsboro, who is wanted on multiple charges in Delaware.

According to the The Bethany Beach Police Department, Crew has been operating a business called “Coastline Contractors Group” and currently faces four active warrants for his arrest. The charges against Crew include:

Dylan Crew

Dylan Crew (Bethany Beach Police)
  • Home Improvement Fraud of $100,000 or greater (Class B Felony)
  • Theft of $1,500 or greater, with the victim being 62 years or older (Class F Felony)

Anyone with information on Crew's whereabouts are asked to contact The Bethany Beach Police Department at 302-539-1000 or email molly.ryan@cj.state.de.us

