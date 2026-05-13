OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department announced that a police training exercise is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Building on 65th Street.
People in the area can expect a heavy police presence and loud sounds during the training exercise. Police said the exercise is only a training scenario and there is no threat to the public.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding as our officers and allied law enforcement partners continue training to stay prepared and ready to serve our community safely,” said the Ocean City Police Department.