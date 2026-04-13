ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - A palomino mare that has not been seen since late February is now presumed missing following recent roundups and searches in her home range.
The mare, “Miss Admiral Halsey,” a 2018 palomino with a thin blaze, was last seen on Feb. 21. According to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, she appeared healthy at the time and did not show signs of illness or malnourishment.
Despite multiple roundups and continued checks of the area, no sign of the mare, including remains, has been found. Anyone with recent confirmed sightings or information about the mare is encouraged to call the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.