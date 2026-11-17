GEORGETOWN, Del. - A team of Sussex County and state leaders is recommending no additional development along the Route 9 corridor between Georgetown and Lewes as traffic congestion continues to worsen.
The recommendation follows a study initiated by an executive order signed by Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer in January. The order brought state and county leaders together to analyze Route 9 and determine how much additional development the road could support as growth continues.
During a workshop, the team presented findings from a study examining three possible development scenarios along the corridor.
"The first one being if everything that was currently in a development process right now was built out and nothing else. The second one being all of that development that I just mentioned, plus some more additional development focused around the corridor specifically. And then a third scenario of focusing on, again, development that's already in the pipeline right now, but then more development that's dispersed throughout the study area."
Austin Gray, assistant director of planning for the Delaware Department of Transportation, said the project team is recommending the first scenario, which would allow development already in progress while preserving other areas along the corridor.
"The project team is DelDOT and the county, are recommending the implementation of scenario one, which is development of things that are currently in the pipeline for development and preserving everything else."
Traffic congestion remains a major concern along Route 9. According to the study, the intersection of Route 9 and Route 5, also known as Harbeson Road, can cause nearly two minutes of delay during its busiest period, which occurs in the evening during the offseason.
While the team is recommending limits on additional development, some road improvements remain possible.
Sussex County Planning and Zoning Director Jamie Whitehouse described the study as a success and expressed optimism about the corridor's future.
"We have a high degree of optimism that it can be a successful corridor and continue to grow, but in a limited, controlled fashion."
The project team has published a survey seeking feedback on the Route 9 corridor. The survey will remain available through Nov. 24.
According to the workshop, the study's results will be presented to Sussex County Council on Dec. 1. On Dec. 16 the council will go to Wilmington for a Cabinet Committee State Planning Issues Master Plan report presentation.