LEWES, Del. - A proposal to install an AT&T cell tower near the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal is drawing mixed reactions from people who work in and visit the area, with some welcoming improved wireless coverage and others concerned about the tower's visual impact.
Monday night, the Mayor and Lewes City Council will consider plans for a roughly 80-foot-tall cell tower near the ferry terminal entrance, a popular transportation hub for travelers crossing the Delaware Bay.
According to city documents, the proposed facility would help address gaps in wireless coverage caused by heavy demand for cellular service in the area. The tower would be fenced in and elevated to protect it from flooding.
Chase Wright, who works at a restaurant inside the ferry terminal, says unreliable cellular service can create challenges for travelers who need to access their tickets electronically.
"If they can't pull up their tickets, they're gonna miss their ferry," Wright says.
Wright notes he has also heard complaints about poor connectivity from his coworkers.
"I've heard coworkers complain about it; I don't work directly with the customers, but they've told me people have complained about it," Wright says.
AT&T representatives say in city documents that the proposed tower would not create noise, lighting, glare, or electrical disturbances for nearby neighborhoods.
However, the tower's potential impact on the surrounding landscape has raised concerns.
David Ludlow tells CoastTV he worries an approximately 80-foot structure could detract from the natural beauty of Lewes and its waterfront.
"Maybe ugly is a way to put it, but me? I've never had a problem," Ludlow says. "This is premier on the eastern seaboard and to be cluttering it up with technology that's 80ft tall. I would prefer that it be an alternative."
While the proposed tower could improve cellular service for ferry passengers, workers, and nearby residents, questions remain about whether the location is appropriate for one of Lewes' scenic waterfront areas.