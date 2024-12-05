EASTERN SHORE NATURAL GAS PIPELINE

Pipeline construction for the Del-Mar Energy Pathway (photo courtesy Eastern Shore Natural Gas).

BISHOPVILLE, Md. - Eastern Shore Natural Gas' proposed storage tanks for its facility will be reviewed Thursday by the Worcester County Planning Commission. The five 100,000 gallon tanks would re-gasify natural gas that will then transported to Eastern Shore's pipeline that runs along Route 113.

The facility is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Jarvis Road. The commission is also expected to review if waivers are required for automatic irrigation, gravel, and fencing. On-site, there is currently a liquefied natural gas truck offloading area, vapor barrier walls and impoundment areas.

