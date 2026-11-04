LEWES, Del.- A proposed development just off Janice Rd presented to state agencies Wednesday morning during the Preliminary Land Use Service meeting.
DelDOT, DNREC, DEMA, Delaware State Housing Authority and the Department of State were all present at the meeting. DNREC suggesting developers perform soil testing to ensure the soil can be built upon before further plans continue.
The proposed development, called Vintners Reserve, is still in the early stages of planning. If approved, the plans call for over 400 townhomes with 67 of them designated as affordable housing.
Michael Colton lives in Lewes, and is worried about whether the Five Points area can keep up with the rapid growth. “I don't mind development, but I think they need to make sure the infrastructure in the school systems and medical is in place before they can build all this.” Colton explained.
Developers can expect letters outlining the state agencies' recommendations on or before November 30.