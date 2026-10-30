LEWES, Del- A proposed complex west of Janice Rd in Lewes plans to build 437 townhomes with 67 units designated as affordable housing. The development would be called Vintners Reserve.
Carolyn Bayer, who lives in Lewes, said she doesn't like developing on farm land. "It's growth, but you're using up all the available space and people don't have any, anywhere to really look now, to see the corn, to see the soybeans."
The empty field is more than 60 acres of land, with developers wanting to keep 27.3 open space.
The application says the development vintners reserve could generate around 3-thousand additional cars on nearby roads. Some neighbors worry more cars on roads could put more pressure on roads already serving the growing Lewes area. Saying, "if Sussex County continues to build homes and townhomes and other developments without, road development, I think we're going to have a big problem in 4 or 5 years."
The next step for Vintners Reserve is a review by the Delaware Preliminary State Land Use Service on November 4.