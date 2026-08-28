CHESPEAKE BAY, Md.- The public can now comment on proposed changes to the industrial menhaden fishery in the Chesapeake Bay, including a proposal that could cut the Bay's harvest cap in half.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission opened the comment period for Draft Addendum II after advancing the proposal Aug. 5.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says it is in favor of reducing the Chesapeake Bay Reduction Fishery Cap by 50 percent and divide the harvest into three quota periods throughout the year.
According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, menhaden are an important food source for osprey, striped bass and other wildlife. The industrial fishery catches more than 100 million pounds of menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay each year, according to the foundation.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation said concerns about menhaden availability include starving osprey chicks and declining catches for watermen who use the fish as bait.
“The Chesapeake Bay needs more menhaden in the water,” said Will Poston, forage campaign manager for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “It’s time to cut the Bay’s industrial menhaden harvest in half, spread out fishing pressure better throughout the season, and protect menhaden for future generations. The public now has the chance to speak up for one of the Bay’s most important fish”.
The public comment period ends at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 9.
The Foundation says public hearings are scheduled for Sept. 15 in Maryland, at a location to be determined, and Sept. 28 at Fort Monroe in Virginia. Both hearings are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.
The commission is expected to consider possible action on the proposal during its annual meeting Nov. 9-12.