MILFORD, Del. - The Dover Kent Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public feedback as it begins a study of transportation needs along a seven-mile stretch of Route 113 in Milford.
The study will examine safety, traffic and roadway conditions along the corridor and evaluate how well it supports local and seasonal travel, businesses and jobs.
The study area extends about seven miles from Route 1, just north of Milford, to the Cedar Creek/Hudson Pond bridge, about one mile north of Hudson Pond Road. The study will focus on identifying transportation needs, but will not make recommendations for specific projects, said MPO.
The group is asking community members to give their feedback about issues and challenges along Route 113, including traffic safety, congestion, pavement conditions, drainage and flooding.
The US 113 Corridor Needs Study is being conducted in partnership with the City of Milford, DelDOT and Sussex County. Comments will be accepted from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15, 2026.