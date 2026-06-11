Worcester Wedding

The wedding of Q and U is an interactive grammar lesson that teaches young students how the letters often work together in words such as quilt, quarrel and quack. (WPS Pre-K students, Calvin Kell and Sloane Holloway  walk down the aisle together at the wedding of Q and U.)

BERLIN, Md. - Worcester Preparatory School pre-kindergarten students marked a milestone in early literacy Friday, June 5, with the ceremonial wedding of Q and U.

The wedding of Q and U is an interactive grammar lesson that teaches young students how the letters often work together in words such as quilt, quarrel and quack. The lesson also teaches that U can stand independently in words such as umbrella and unity.

Q, U Wedding

The event featured students from Mrs. Kim Zaccagnini and Mrs. Courtney DeVito’s pre-K classes. (WPS Head of School Dr. Betsy Hornung reads the vowels during the wedding of Q and U. Pictured from the left are Ivy Bunting, Dr. Hornung, Head of Lower School Mrs. Abby Harrison, Pre-K teacher Mrs. Kim Zaccagnini, McCoy Davis, Neil Robison, and Alexander Hudson.)

The event featured students from Mrs. Kim Zaccagnini and Mrs. Courtney DeVito’s pre-K classes. The ceremony was held outside on school grounds and officiated by Head of School Dr. Betsy Hornung and Head of Lower School Abby Harrison.

Entertainment was provided by Mrs. Angie Bunting and Mrs. Cheryl Marshall’s first grade wedding band. A casual reception followed in the Guerrieri Library Lecture Hall.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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