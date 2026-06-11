BERLIN, Md. - Worcester Preparatory School pre-kindergarten students marked a milestone in early literacy Friday, June 5, with the ceremonial wedding of Q and U.
The wedding of Q and U is an interactive grammar lesson that teaches young students how the letters often work together in words such as quilt, quarrel and quack. The lesson also teaches that U can stand independently in words such as umbrella and unity.
The event featured students from Mrs. Kim Zaccagnini and Mrs. Courtney DeVito’s pre-K classes. The ceremony was held outside on school grounds and officiated by Head of School Dr. Betsy Hornung and Head of Lower School Abby Harrison.
Entertainment was provided by Mrs. Angie Bunting and Mrs. Cheryl Marshall’s first grade wedding band. A casual reception followed in the Guerrieri Library Lecture Hall.