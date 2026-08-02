BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2026 Lifeguard Awards on Aug. 11 at Big Chill Beach Club to recognize outstanding lifeguards from 10 beach patrols serving eastern Sussex County.
Quiet Resorts Lifeguard Awards set for Aug. 11
- Grace Eckerle
Grace Eckerle
Broadcast Journalist
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
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Grace Eckerle
Broadcast Journalist
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
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