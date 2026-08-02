Several people stand with a banner and awards.

The ceremony will also recognize members of the Sussex County Lifesaving Association for their performances at the 2026 United States Lifesaving Association National Lifeguard Championship in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (2025)

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2026 Lifeguard Awards on Aug. 11 at Big Chill Beach Club to recognize outstanding lifeguards from 10 beach patrols serving eastern Sussex County.

The chamber says the annual event will honor each patrol's "Lifeguard of the Year" from Bethany Beach, Delaware Seashore State Park, Fenwick Island, Middlesex, North Bethany, Ocean Village, Seabreak, Sea Colony, South Bethany and Sussex Shores.

The ceremony will also recognize members of the Sussex County Lifesaving Association for their performances at the 2026 United States Lifesaving Association National Lifeguard Championship in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The chamber says the event begins at 6 p.m. with food and entertainment, followed by the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

Family members and community residents may attend for $10, with proceeds from event T-shirt sales benefiting the Sussex County Lifesaving Association, according to the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. 

The chamber says registration is available through the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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