SALISBURY, Md. — A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the area of Parsonsburg Road near Melson Road in Delmar, according to the Wicomico County Health Department.
The positive test was confirmed March 2, 2026. The health department is advising people who live there to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with wild or stray animals.
Rabies is a preventable viral disease found in the saliva of mammals. It spreads from animal to animal or from animal to human through bites or scratches. The virus can also spread when infected saliva comes into contact with open cuts or wounds, or through the mouth, eyes or nose. If left untreated in humans and animals, rabies is deadly.
The Wicomico County Health Department encourages families to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their pets:
Keep pets confined.
Avoid contact with wild or stray animals.
Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone.
Vaccinate pets. Maryland law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets 4 months of age and older to have a current rabies vaccination.
Avoid feeding or watering pets outside.
Secure outside garbage lids.
To report human or animal contact, including bites or scratches, call the Wicomico County Health Department at 410-546-4446.
For more information about rabies or rabies vaccination clinics, visit www.wicomicohealth.org or follow WicomicoHealth on Facebook and Instagram.