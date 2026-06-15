SALISBURY, Md.- A raccoon in Salisbury has tested positive for rabies, prompting a public health advisory from the Wicomico County Health Department.
The rabid raccoon was identified June 12 in the area of Kensington Woods and Upper Ferry Road after coming into contact with a dog, according to the health department.
Health officials are urging people who live there to avoid contact with wild or stray animals and remain aware of their surroundings. Rabies is a viral disease that affects mammals and can spread through bites, scratches or contact with infected saliva.
The Wicomico County Health Department said rabies can be transmitted when saliva enters open cuts or wounds, or when it comes into contact with the mouth, eyes, or nose. Rabies can be deadly in humans and animals if left untreated.
Health officials recommend that pet owners keep animals confined and ensure vaccinations are up to date. According to Maryland law, dogs, cats and ferrets that are 4 months old or older must be vaccinated against rabies.
Additional recommendations include feeding pets indoors, safeguarding outdoor garbage lids and teaching children to stay away from unfamiliar animals.