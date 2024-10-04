Racing for awareness: Safety precautions in place for annual Dewey Goes Pink event

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the American Cancer Society, one in three women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.
To raise money and increase access to care, two local business owners in Dewey Beach have hosted the Dewey Goes Pink fundraiser since 2012. The town says this year about 5,000 people are signed up for the event, which includes a 5K and 1.5-mile fun walk. In order to keep people safe, the town says parts of Route 1 will be closed to traffic, and the north side of Dewey Beach will also be closed to cars as the race goes through the neighborhoods.
Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer told CoastTV News this event attracts more than just local participants.
“This is probably the best off-season event that we have coming up. So many people come from not just Delaware, but Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and all over,” Bauer said.
During October 2023, the event raised $340,000, bringing the total amount raised since the event began to over $1.5 million. The event begins in Dewey Beach at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.