Railroad crossing work to cause lane closures in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Drivers in Georgetown should expect delays next week as maintenance work is completed at the railroad crossing on Depot Street.
DelDOT says Delmarva Central Railroad crews will begin resurfacing and general maintenance work at the crossing starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.
The project will require intermittent lane closures on Depot Street near the railroad crossing while crews work in the area.
Officials say the maintenance is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28.