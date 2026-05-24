Railroad crossing work to cause lane closures in Georgetown

Crews with Delmarva Central Railroad will perform maintenance and resurfacing work at the Depot Street railroad crossing in Georgetown beginning May 26.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Drivers in Georgetown should expect delays next week as maintenance work is completed at the railroad crossing on Depot Street.

DelDOT says Delmarva Central Railroad crews will begin resurfacing and general maintenance work at the crossing starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

The project will require intermittent lane closures on Depot Street near the railroad crossing while crews work in the area.

Officials say the maintenance is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28. 

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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