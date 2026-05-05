Railroad history rolls into Lewes with arrival of Locomotive No. 60

LEWES, Del. - A piece of railroad history arrived in Lewes around 7:30 in the morning on May 5, as Locomotive No. 60 reached Lewes Junction.
Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association said the locomotive, which is a 1913 Pennsylvania Railroad steam engine, has been sandblasted, primed and painted. A headlight has also been acquired and will be added to the front of the locomotive.
Locomotive No. 60 joins the red caboose that arrived at Lewes Junction in 2022. The caboose is located along the Lewes Georgetown Trail next to the Lewes Public Library, near where the Pennsylvania Railroad once operated.