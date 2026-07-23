GEORGETOWN, Del. - Railroad work to close Steiner Road Crossing near Georgetown will close for nearly three weeks beginning Friday, July 31, while crews complete maintenance work.
The Delaware Department of Transportation said Delmarva Central Railroad crews will begin resurfacing and performing general maintenance at the railroad crossing on Steiner Road between Lewes Georgetown Highway (Route 9) and Hollis Road. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.
The closure will remain in place around the clock through the duration of the project. Officials expect the work to be finished and the road reopened by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, weather permitting.
During the closure, northbound traffic will be detoured from Steiner Road to Hollis Road, then to Gravel Hill Road and Route 9 before returning to Steiner Road.
Southbound drivers will be directed from Steiner Road to Route 9, then to Gravel Hill Road and Hollis Road before reconnecting with Steiner Road.
Electronic message boards will be posted ahead of the closure to alert motorists. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use caution while traveling through the area.