Railroad work to close Steiner Road Crossing near Georgetown

Railroad work to close Steiner Road Crossing near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Railroad work to close Steiner Road Crossing near Georgetown will close for nearly three weeks beginning Friday, July 31, while crews complete maintenance work.

The Delaware Department of Transportation said Delmarva Central Railroad crews will begin resurfacing and performing general maintenance at the railroad crossing on Steiner Road between Lewes Georgetown Highway (Route 9) and Hollis Road. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

The closure will remain in place around the clock through the duration of the project. Officials expect the work to be finished and the road reopened by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, weather permitting.

During the closure, northbound traffic will be detoured from Steiner Road to Hollis Road, then to Gravel Hill Road and Route 9 before returning to Steiner Road.

Southbound drivers will be directed from Steiner Road to Route 9, then to Gravel Hill Road and Hollis Road before reconnecting with Steiner Road.

Electronic message boards will be posted ahead of the closure to alert motorists. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use caution while traveling through the area.

Tags

Locations

Photographer/Editor

Matt Hipsman joined the CoastTV team as a Photographer and Editor in June of 2024. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor's degree in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Environmental Humanities. While studying, Matt held an internship with the local Rochester NPR station, WXXI. 

Recommended for you