SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The drought continues on Delmarva, as Oct. 22 marks day 25 with no rain on the coast.
No rain is expected through the end of October, according to CoastTV meteorologists.
The dry conditions prompted the State Fire Marshall to issue a statewide burn ban on open burning Oct. 15.
Craig Brady with Stag Run Farm was at the Rehoboth Beach Farmer's Market Oct. 22. His apple orchard is suffering the effects of this ongoing drought.
"One of the effects of this dry drought, is the tree will try and survive and it'll shed a lot of the immature apples so it can survive. They drop before they're full size and not mature. They don't even have any flavor, so we just leave them to lay on the ground," said Brady.
He says the apple yields are 70 to 80 percent behind what they were last year.
Flower grower, Chris Sylvester, is also struggling this year.
"Mid season with the drought, we had definitely some stunted crops. Some of our flowers just weren't the same height that we would've had in previous years. It's a little upsetting when you have customers coming for flowers; they want to give gifts - it's time to gather with the fall," said Sylvester.