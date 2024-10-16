SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Delaware’s dry conditions have prompted the State Fire Marshal to issue a statewide ban on open burning, affecting bonfires, controlled burns and outdoor rubbish fires. The decision comes after months of below average rainfall, particularly in Sussex and New Castle counties, where record-low precipitation has created an increased fire risk.
Soybean farmer, Adam Ritter, says the drought has severely impacted his family's farm operations.
"It's been very, very dry. One of the driest years I've seen in quite a while," Ritter said. "It’s been over a month since we’ve had any substantial rain."
Ritter says the drought has caused the farm's soybean yields to fall behind.
Following the burn ban, the city of Lewes reached out to those with scheduled bonfires and offered them a refund, or the option to reschedule.
Strong winds combined with dry air have further increased the risk of spreading fires, making the ban important, according to Milton Fire Chief, Johnny Hopkins.
"With combines and equipment in the field, sometimes they have bad bearings or something that might heat up and cause a spark. But the wind, obviously, if you're burning and have something on fire, the wind can stoke it up, even if you think you have it out."
Campfires smaller than 3-by-3 feet for cooking are still permitted.
Those who violate the ban may face civil or criminal penalties.