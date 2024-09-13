MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS), in partnership with the Delaware State Police and local law enforcement, conducted a DUI checkpoint in the Milford area on Friday, Sept.6, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The operation resulted in four DUI arrests, along with several other traffic and criminal charges.
A total of 340 cars passed through the checkpoint. In addition to the DUI arrests, authorities made one drug arrest, arrested a wanted individual, and issued five other traffic-related arrests according to OHS.
OHS Director Sharon Bryson thanked law enforcement for their efforts, emphasizing the importance of such checkpoints in keeping Delaware’s roads safe and preventing impaired driving incidents.