A total of 340 cars passed through the checkpoint. In addition to the DUI arrests, authorities made one drug arrest, arrested a wanted individual, and issued five other traffic-related arrests according to OHS.

MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS), in partnership with the Delaware State Police and local law enforcement, conducted a DUI checkpoint in the Milford area on Friday, Sept.6, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The operation resulted in four DUI arrests, along with several other traffic and criminal charges.

OHS Director Sharon Bryson thanked law enforcement for their efforts, emphasizing the importance of such checkpoints in keeping Delaware’s roads safe and preventing impaired driving incidents.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

