REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - More than 4,400 participants braved the frigid Atlantic Ocean on Sunday Feb. 2, during the 2025 Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Delaware.
The annual event saw 4,416 "bears" take the plunge in 37-degree water, with air temperatures reaching 41 degrees at 1 p.m. Organizers said the event raised more than $1.2 million to support thousands of athletes who participate in Special Olympics programs across the state. The Draper Media team, Draper's Dippers, raised $12,217!
The plunge, a long-standing tradition in Rehoboth Beach, continues to grow each year, helping expand opportunities for athletes still waiting on the sidelines.