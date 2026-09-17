KENT COUNTY, Del. - A recount of the Republican primary race for Delaware's 33rd State Representative District has confirmed Morgan Hudson as the winner by seven votes.
Delaware law requires the Department of Elections to conduct a recount when a primary race is decided by a very small margin. For statewide races, the margin must be fewer than 1,000 votes. For other races, the margin must be less than one-half of 1 percent of the votes cast for the top two candidates, whichever threshold is smaller.
According to the Department of Elections, the unofficial results were confirmed with no changes to the vote totals. Hudson received 1,017 votes, or 50.17 percent, while Matt Bucher received 1,010 votes, or 49.83 percent percent.
Hudson is a small business owner, president of the Frederica Senior Center and a member of Kent County's Board of Adjustments and Appeals. Her campaign priorities include protecting seniors, preserving farmland and lowering the cost of living.
District 33 covers parts of Kent County, including northern Milford, Houston and Magnolia. Hudson will face Democrat Joshua Pennington in the Nov. 3 general election.