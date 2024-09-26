GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County continues to celebrate Recovery Month as Delaware's Department of Health and Social Services Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health brings the next event to Sandhill Fields.
National Recovery Month began in 1989. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, it is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation's strong and proud recovery community and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.
DSAMH previously held two other events, one in Kent County and the other in New Castle county.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, the event had free food, live music, outdoor games and free haircuts. The event was free to the community.
There was Narcan training and distribution. Visitors will learn how to properly use Narcan and will leave the training with a free opioid rescue kit.
Joanna Champney, the Director of DSAMH, told CoastTV getting out into the community is how change begins because those fighting their addiction may not know all of the resources available to them."
"Almost everyone in their lifetime is going to encounter some type of behavioral health issue. It's really important to empower our community with information about how to navigate those challenges."
Champney says she has spent her entire adult career working around the social services system because she is passionate about helping people get back on their feet, whether its people returning home from prison or fighting addiction and mental health battles.
"My passion for recovery really comes from this belief that everyone is worthy of a second chance," said Champney. "Humans have such an intrinsic value and we all deserve to be loved and cared for and to receive the services that we need to live our best lives."
Champney told CoastTV she believes it's important for people to see themselves in someone else, which is why she works with people like Marneshia Whaley.
Whaley has been in recovery for years and serves as a lead peer specialists. She helps doctors and nurses understand the process of recovery and how to work with someone who is headed down that path.
Whaley says it's important for her to walk hand in hand with people down the road of recovery and that is why she still sticks around that struggle even though she has recovered.
"I keep my face visible so that way everybody knows even if you fall off, get back on and keep going," said Whaley. "Put one foot in front of the other. Sometimes you have to look back to see where you came from to really appreciate what's in front of you today," she continued.
Champney said the agency hadn't hosted this event in a few years but hopes to bring this back again next year.
For anyone looking to begin their recovery journey, you can access the resources listed below:
- Help Is Here DE (a list of addiction and mental health services)
- Call or text 988 (suicide and crises lifeline)
Thurman Adams State Service Center is located in Georgetown at 546 S. Bedford Street. It's open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers a variety of client services. The service center can be reached at 302-515-3000.