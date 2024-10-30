REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Recycling efforts in Rehoboth Beach are struggling, with only about 1% of materials dropped off in recycling bags deemed reusable.
According to the city's Public Works Director. Contamination issues have led to a staggering 99% of collected materials ending up in landfills.
Fred Oldham, a local resident, noted that this poor statistic has discouraged some from recycling in general.
“They stopped altogether because he said only a small percentage of a percentage is actually being recycled,” Oldham said, referring to a friend who gave up on the effort.
However, Oldham maintains a positive outlook saying, “At least that’s something. If you don’t do that, you’re doing nothing.”
Longtime resident J.L. Focht, who has lived in Rehoboth for 30 years, emphasizes the importance of recycling. “Well, there’s no reason not to. How hard is it to recycle a couple of things,” Focht said.
While not every item in the blue bins can be reused, the program helps prevent clutter on the beaches and ensures that at least some materials receive a second life.