Reentry groups present ideas to Georgetown supportive housing committee

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Two Sussex County organizations that work with people leaving prison are offering recommendations as leaders look at expanding supportive housing in Georgetown.
A Way Home and Everlasting Hope Ministry spoke Monday night before the Supportive Housing Committee in Georgetown. Both groups focus on helping post-incarcerated individuals transition back into society, including connecting them with housing and addiction recovery services.
Georgetown Council Member Tony Neal said committee recovery must be a priority.
“I’m a firm believer if you don’t take care of that drug addiction, or that recovery addiction, you can’t live, right,” Neal said.
Neal said stable housing and access to treatment go hand in hand for people reentering the community.
Delores Clark with A Way Home said she is encouraged the committee is seeking input from multiple community partners across Sussex County.
“I am happy to know that they’ve been interviewing other providers, what we call community partners in Sussex County,” Clark said. “Some of what I’ve expressed has also been expressed prior to me.”
Chairperson of the committee, Linda Dennis, emphasized the importance of collaboration and transparency for provider groups to succeed.
"Resources are so scarce. So you want to be able to maximize the money and the impact." Dennis continued "unfortunately these kinds of gaps allow people to go from place to place and kind of shop. Resources are very scarce so coordination is really important"
The committee is reviewing recommendations as it considers how to strengthen supportive housing options in the county. No final decisions were made Monday night.