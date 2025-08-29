WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A house fire claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy early Friday morning in Parsonsburg.
The Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters responded around 4:20 a.m. to a reported house fire on Zion Road. Upon arrival, the firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions within the one-and-a-half story single family home. The Fire Marshal's office says three adults who were able to escape told the firefighters that a child was still inside the home. The boy was later pronounced dead at the scene.
"The loss of a child in such a tragic manner is devastating beyond words. Our investigators are working diligently to determine what happened, and our focus is on supporting this family and the Parsonsburg community as they grieve," said acting state fire marshal Jason M. Mowbray.
The State Fire Marshal says the preliminary investigation determined that smoke alarms were present and activated during the fire. The exact origin and cause remain under investigation. However, investigators say they believe the fire began in the rear of the home.
The names of the victim and family are being withheld at this time.
Damages are estimated at $200,000 to the structure and $100,000 to the contents, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
"This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms and having a practiced home escape plan. Even when alarms activate, every second counts," said Mowbray. "We encourage all Maryland families to test their smoke alarms monthly and talk with their loved ones about how to get out quickly and safely if a fire occurs."