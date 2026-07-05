Registration open for Dewey Beach Canoe Races

DEWEY BEACH, Del. -
Teams must consist of two men and two women, with all participants age 18 or older. Competitors will race through a course, with the fastest team claiming the title. Entry costs $240 per team, and each participant will receive a free T-shirt.
The event will take place on Dickinson Avenue between The Lighthouse and Rusty Rudder, with post-race celebrations at both venues.
The longtime summer tradition will once again bring teams together to compete for the championship and canoe-racing bragging rights.
"Sign ups are open, and while a lot of restaurants and businesses sign up as teams, we want people to know that this event is open to everyone," said Kelly Ranieri, executive director of the Dewey Business Partnership. "We had a family from Bethany Beach win two years ago. It was really exciting!"
The canoe races have been a Dewey Beach tradition since the 1990s. Last year's champions from Rusty Rudder will return to defend their title as teams compete for this year's championship.
Those who don't want to compete are encouraged to watch the races and cheer on their favorite teams.
To get your team signed up, head to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1991367374423?aff=oddtdtcreator