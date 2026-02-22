Registration open for Little League Challenger program

Little League Challenger returns this spring with adaptive baseball, inclusive play and an opening day celebration on April 18. (Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism)

MARYLAND - Wicomico Recreation & Parks’ Little League Challenger program returns this spring, offering individuals with physical and intellectual challenges the opportunity to play baseball.

The program is open to players from Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties, with games held at Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex’s Field 7 ½. Registration is open through March 8, and the season opens with a ceremony Saturday, April 18.

The organizers say flexibility and adaptability are central to Challenger games, which typically last 45 minutes to an hour and can run one to two innings. All players bat and play the field.

 

