REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Art League announced they are having their second annual Native Plant Sale to celebrate the organization’s horticultural heritage on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to Rehoboth Art League, their Native Plant Sale will offer opportunities to purchase native plants grown by the local nursery partners, Bella Terra and the Inland Bays Garden Center.
In addition to the plant sale, they say the day will feature a series of workshops and tours to give attendees the opportunity to learn more about gardening and native species. At 11 a.m. there will be a free class presented by a member of the Sussex County Master Gardeners to show the benefits of native plants. And at 12:30 p.m., a staff member, Mr. Cuba, will host a class alternatives to invasive species.
The event will have two guided tours of the Homestead Garden at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a Master Naturalist Keystone Tree Walk will take place at noon. A visit to the Art League’s new native plant demonstration garden will follow the tours.
The Rehoboth Art League says that these workshops are free but registration is required and seats are limited. To register for the workshop, visit the league's website.