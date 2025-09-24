REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The City of Rehoboth Beach is doing utility and road work on Munson and Christian streets, and the project is expected to last through mid-October, according to the city.
On Munson Street, crews will replace the water main and associated piping between Bayard Avenue and Scarborough Avenue. Christian Street will see repaving and the replacement of water service lines leading to meter pits. Once underground work is finished, both streets will be resurfaced.
The project is part of the city’s annual Capital Improvement Plan and is included in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget, officials said.
The schedule for Munson Street construction includes:
Sept. 22–25: Water main installation by Mumford and Miller
Sept. 26: Bacterial testing
Sept. 29–Oct. 10: Water service line installation and meter relocations