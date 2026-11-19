REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Work is underway in Rehoboth Beach to replace an aged wooden walkway at a popular beach access point on the north end of the boardwalk.
Crews began replacing the wooden boardwalk Monday, Nov. 16, near the Village Improvement Association and Pennsylvania Railroad House.
According to the City of Rehoboth Beach, access to the walkway leading to the Railroad House and the dirt parking lot next to the Village Improvement Association will remain closed for at least two weeks while renovations are completed.
While the boardwalk is much quieter this time of year, locals and visitors are still making their way to the beach.
One boardwalk visitor shared why maintaining the area during the offseason is important.
“We really enjoy walking up and down, and so it’s better to maintain that in the offseason when it’s not as much traffic,” the visitor said.
The city announced the project Nov. 13 through its Public Works Department. Construction is expected to continue into next week, with the access point remaining closed during the replacement work.