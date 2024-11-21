REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Don Preston has stepped down from the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners, leaving city officials with the task of filling his unexpired term.
Preston, who was elected unopposed in September 2023, had nearly two years remaining on his three-year term, which was set to end in September 2026. His resignation, effective immediately, comes after just over a year of service to the board.
Mayor Stan Mills expressed regret over the departure, saying, “While I am disappointed with Commissioner Preston’s resignation from the Board of Commissioners, I sincerely appreciate his service to the community.”
The city is now working to determine how to appoint someone to serve the remainder of Preston’s term. Details of the appointment process have yet to be finalized.