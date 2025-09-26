REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The city has established two new advisory committees aimed at improving public safety and environmental quality for people who live, work and visit Rehoboth Beach.
Mayor Stan Mills announced the creation of the City Streets & Safety Advisory Committee and the Environmental Advisory Committee. Commissioner Mark Saunders will chair the safety committee, while Commissioner Craig Thier will lead the environmental group.
The City Streets & Safety Advisory Committee is tasked with exploring public safety issues related to streets, sidewalks, transportation, the beach, the boardwalk and animal concerns.
Meanwhile, the Environmental Advisory Committee will focus on enhancing the city’s livability through environmentally conscious initiatives that support locals, businesses and visitors.
Applications are now open for both committees. The city said interested applicants must apply by Oct. 10. Appointments will be considered at the Oct. 17 Mayor and Commissioners regular meeting.
Each committee will include seven to nine voting members, all of whom must be residents, property owners or business owners within Rehoboth Beach. Members are selected based on relevant experience, leadership roles and availability. The city said preference may be given to past members of now-dissolved committees if the number of qualified applicants exceeds available positions. CoastTV reported on the dissolving of a parking garage task force as part of this process.