REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A city task force created to explore the idea of building a parking garage in downtown Rehoboth Beach has officially been disbanded just after meeting for the first time since 2019.
According to city officials, the task force was no longer needed, as there are no current discussions or proposals for a parking garage.
Some visitors still see value in the idea.
"A parking garage would be a great addition to help everyone find parking," said Matthew Fineman, who visits Rehoboth Beach annually. "Just need to make sure that it preserves the environment and community that really embodies Rehoboth."
Others emphasized how a garage could reduce the impact on residential neighborhoods.
"Keeping people away from the residential area trying to park, and it would also be good for the visitors coming here and having easy access to the parking," said Rehoboth Beach resident Dennis Noonan.
The city told CoastTV there are no plans for a parking garage in the future.