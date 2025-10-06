REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach officials are considering new safety barriers near the Bandstand and Boardwalk to protect pedestrians from cars.
After an executive session Monday, city leaders presented a "Bandstand and Boardwalk Vehicular Barrier Plan."
The proposed plan includes installing fixed bollards and swing or drop arm gates along Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk.
Phase One would place about 32 bollards approaching the Bandstand and 35 more at the edge of the Boardwalk. Two gates would allow emergency vehicles access when needed.
City leaders say the measures are preventative, aimed at keeping crowded areas safe during events like summer concerts, fireworks and the Christmas tree lighting. Officials plan to use neutral-colored bollards so the barriers blend in with the area.
The estimated cost for Phase One is $1.1 million, with initial funding coming from savings on the Beach Patrol project. The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to review the plan and potentially award a contract at their Oct. 17 meeting.
If approved, installation could begin in March and be completed by mid-May.