REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A curious beagle's evening adventure turned into a rescue mission Aug. 14 after the dog chased a fox into thick wetlands near Country Club Road, prompting a response from the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
Deputy Chief Kent Swarts said the fire company was dispatched to assist with an animal trapped. When members arrived, they learned the dog had followed a fox into the wetlands and became stuck.
Fire company members began searching the area and Swarts located the dog approximately 50 feet off the road. The dog was safely removed and returned to its owner.