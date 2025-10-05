REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society raised $27,500 after the Exclusive Benefit Dinner.
On Sept. 18th, the Exclusive Benefit Dinner was held for the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society at the Sirocco Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach's Coast Hotel. This event was held in support of the organization and its operations.
Officials with the Rehoboth Beach Museum tell us supporters enjoyed the exquisite culinary perks and auctioned events.
The dinner, hosted by Thomas “Thom” Harvey III and Vince DiFonzo, brought together 63 supporters for a multi-course menu created by Chef Rob Sosnovich and paired with wines selected by sommelier Scott Craver. Dishes included fresh oysters, house-smoked duck breast, Mediterranean sea bass, and Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu striploin.
"It's hard to choose which course was my favorite, but if I had to pick, I loved the 'A5 Striploin' with Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu striploin, paired with La Ragose Amarone wine from Veneto, Italy," said Heidi Nasstrom Evans, Executive Director of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society.
The evening also featured an auction led by John Kellerher and Efrem Phillips, who oversaw bidding on seven packages, including a wine collection titled “A Taste of Seven Sips” and a golf and lodging package at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay. Board President Roger Truitt stated that the funds will support the museum’s strategic initiatives, including expanded exhibitions, enhanced signage, technological upgrades, and the completion of a permanent interactive display of Paul Lovett’s diorama.
Truitt says the organization is experiencing increased levels of success and acknowledges how helpful all contributions have been in protecting the community's heritage.