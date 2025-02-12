REHOBOTH BEACH Del.- The City of Rehoboth Beach has launched a redesigned website with improved navigation, accessibility tools, and an AI-assisted search function.
“It was definitely time for an update. We hope that our residents, visitors, and business owners who use the city’s website will find it not only attractive, but effective in finding the information they seek,” said Communications Manager Lynne Coan.
The city also transitioned its website from a .com domain to a .gov domain, signifying its official government status. The website was developed by Planeteria for $55,900, with an additional $12,000 allocated annually for maintenance and AI training.
The new site now includes information about the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, which was previously on a separate site. It also features a more integrated calendar and improved accessibility options, including language translation and tools for people with disabilities.