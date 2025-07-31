REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A 47-year-old man from Rehoboth Beach is facing felony gun and drug charges after Delaware State Police searched his home, Thursday morning.
Police said Steve Pagan was arrested after members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, and the Rehoboth Beach Police Department searched a residence on Baltimore Avenue. The search warrant followed an investigation into Pagan for distributing illegal narcotics. Two children were in the home when officers arrived.
During the search, police said they found about 22.21 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 56 dosage units of dihydrotestosterone, 4.1 grams of testosterone, 3 grams of trenbolone and 1.5 grams of nandrolone. They also located a .45-caliber handgun with ammunition, a 9mm handgun with ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and $3,104 in suspected drug proceeds.
Police said Pagan is prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition. He was taken to Troop 4, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $85,100 cash bond.
Pagan faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, multiple counts of possession of controlled substances, endangering the welfare of a child, unsafe storage of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.