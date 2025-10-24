REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Museum will present Metal & Memory: An Artistic Dialogue with History by jewelry artist Heidi Lowe starting Nov. 1. Organizers say the exhibition transforms local artifacts into wearable art that connects the community’s past and present.
Lowe, a Rehoboth Beach native and owner of the Heidi Lowe Gallery in Lewes, explores how jewelry preserves memory and tells human stories through design.
According to the Rehoboth Beach Museum, her latest work draws on items from the museum’s collection. The exhibition includes a Nanticoke eel basket, colonial-era buttons, a CAMP Rehoboth groundbreaking shovel, and a Funland game pin. Each piece pairs history with craftsmanship, allowing visitors to see familiar objects through a contemporary lens.
“This exhibition shows our approach to making history relevant and engaging,” said Executive Director Heidi Nasstrom Evans. “When visitors see Heidi Lowe’s artistic response alongside the original artifact, they’re invited into a conversation between past and present.”
Among the highlights are:
- Eels of Abundance – A sterling silver necklace inspired by a Nanticoke eel basket, emphasizing the region’s deep connection to its waterways.
- Choked – A copper and silver choker inspired by colonial buttons unearthed at Avery’s Rest, acknowledging the stories of enslaved Africans discovered there.
- Grid Over Time – A layered necklace symbolizing Rehoboth Beach’s evolution from an Indigenous settlement to a resort town.
- Round and Round – Spinning rondels depicting Funland’s enduring carnival spirit.
- Historic Charm – A charm bracelet celebrating Rehoboth’s LGBTQ+ history, with charms representing CAMP Rehoboth, Poodle Beach, the Blue Moon, and more.
Lowe’s work aims to reflect Rehoboth Beach’s complex, layered identity—from its Indigenous and colonial roots to its reputation as “The Nation’s Summer Capital” and inclusive community. Historic Charm will be available through Lowe’s Jewelry for a Cause line, with proceeds benefiting CAMP Rehoboth and the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society.
A metalsmithing workshop with Lowe is planned for spring 2026. The exhibition is supported by the Delaware Division of the Arts.