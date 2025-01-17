Rehoboth Beach officials review budget proposal for fiscal year 2026

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Just three weeks into 2025, Rehoboth Beach commissioners are preparing for the fiscal year 2026, which begins on April 1.
Mayor Stan Mills and the city commissioners will review a proposed budget during a meeting today. A copy of the presentation obtained ahead of the meeting outlines several key details.
The proposal includes a projected budget surplus of over $153,000. It also highlights a significant increase of more than $1.5 million allocated for salaries.
Infrastructure improvements are a focus of the plan, with over $4.5 million dedicated to the two-phase rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment plant. Additionally, nearly $2.5 million is earmarked for the construction of a new Beach Patrol headquarters.