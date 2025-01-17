Rehoboth Beach officials review budget proposal for fiscal year 2026

Just three weeks into 2025, Rehoboth Beach commissioners are preparing for the fiscal year 2026, which begins on April 1. Mayor Stan Mills and the city commissioners will review a proposed budget during a meeting today. A copy of the presentation obtained ahead of the meeting outlines several key details.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Just three weeks into 2025, Rehoboth Beach commissioners are preparing for the fiscal year 2026, which begins on April 1.

Mayor Stan Mills and the city commissioners will review a proposed budget during a meeting today. A copy of the presentation obtained ahead of the meeting outlines several key details.

The proposal includes a projected budget surplus of over $153,000. It also highlights a significant increase of more than $1.5 million allocated for salaries.

Infrastructure improvements are a focus of the plan, with over $4.5 million dedicated to the two-phase rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment plant. Additionally, nearly $2.5 million is earmarked for the construction of a new Beach Patrol headquarters.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you