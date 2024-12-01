REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The holiday shopping season kicked off in full force over Thanksgiving weekend, with millions of shoppers seeking out deals. The Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach were no exception, drawing large crowds eager to capitalize on discounts.
Caroline Mazzella, a shopper who visited the outlets on Black Friday, described the experience as a retail marathon. “We came down on Friday afternoon. And we were just shopping till we dropped,” she said. “Our car is full. I can't get one more package in there. We're going to try.”
Local businesses in and around the outlets reported a significant uptick in traffic over the weekend. At Francesca’s, a women’s clothing store, the surge in shoppers was noticeable right from the start.
“We actually had 3,000 people coming through the door,” said Anna-Marie Emmi, an employee at Francesca’s. “On an average Saturday, it’s usually around 700 to 800. So it was busy.”
The influx of customers during the weekend gave retailers a boost, and many hope the momentum will carry through the rest of the holiday season. Emmi said she would love to see Francesca’s maintain this level of activity.