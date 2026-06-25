REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach officials say any public event being promoted on city grounds needs to go through the city’s permit process, regardless of the size of the gathering.
The reminder comes as Rehoboth Beach has dealt with takeover-style gatherings in the city, including a recent college takeover and other planned takeover events.
Recent college graduates Tia Oberly and Amanda DeMaria, who were visiting Rehoboth Beach, said they understand why young people want to have fun at the beach, but they had mixed feelings about whether arrests should follow.
“I don’t think they should be charged because they’re young, and it could be on their legal record,” Oberly said. “They’re just trying to have fun at the beach.” DeMaria said it depends on what the charges were. “I mean, I feel like we’ve all sort of been there,” Oberly said, after being told the arrests were for underage drinking and public marijuana smoking.
The city says there is no specific number that defines a large gathering. Instead, officials say the permit requirement applies to promoted events on city property.
City officials say the process allows Rehoboth Beach to know when an event is happening, notify nearby businesses and place the event on the city calendar. Officials say everyone planning an event on city grounds is expected to go through the same process.
Rehoboth Beach’s communications director told CoastTV the city has sat down with several event organizers to review the permit process, including organizers of No Kings rallies, 5Ks and other walks held in the city. The city says if a large event does happen, officers may respond to check on the gathering. Officials say if all rules are being followed, officers will leave the group alone.
Officials say permits are not issued for events directly on the beach itself, except for weddings at specific times. City officials say anyone planning a public event on city property should go to Rehoboth Beach’s website to find the proper forms and permit information.